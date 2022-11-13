Marko yet to meet with new Red Bull CEO

By GMM 13 November 2022 - 11:39





Red Bull’s top Formula 1 team is still getting to know the energy drink company’s new upper management.

Previously, the way Red Bull’s founder and figurehead Dietrich Mateschitz communicated with the team was simple - via the similarly-aged 79-year-old Austrian and former F1 driver Dr Helmut Marko.

Mateschitz passed away late last month, with the majority of his empire passing directly into the hands of his 29-year-old son, Mark.

Like his father, Mark Mateschitz (photo) keeps an extremely low profile, but he has joined the team at Interlagos for early talks with Red Bull’s top F1 officials.

"Good," Marko told Osterreich newspaper in Brazil when asked about Mateschitz’s visit.

"We are using the opportunity of him being here for intensive discussions."

Mateschitz has decided that he will not run Red Bull directly, but instead hand the operations of the energy drink to three CEOs - with Oliver Mintzlaff in charge of sports.

"As suggested by my father and me and as desired and supported by our Thai partners, a board of directors will manage Red Bull’s business," Mateschitz said last week.

Mintzlaff was previously the CEO at RB Leipzig, the Red Bull-owned German football team.

Marko, however, said he is yet to sit down with Mintzlaff to discuss how the relationship between the energy drink company and Red Bull Racing will proceed.

"It all happened too quickly," Marko insisted.

"We’re concentrating on the last two races and then I assume we’ll have talks."