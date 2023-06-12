Marko wonders if Netflix series ’necessary’

By GMM 12 June 2023 - 15:54





It may eventually not be "necessary" for Formula 1 to cooperate with producers of the officially-sanctioned Netflix series Drive to Survive.

That is the view of Red Bull’s Dr Helmut Marko, who admits that the series has coincided with a huge leap in popularity for the sport.

"The number of spectators in Formula 1 is increasing drastically," he told motorsport-magazin.com. "We’re talking about an increase in the range of 20 percent."

However, he admits that many insiders understand very well that the way Netflix puts the documentary together means that it has "nothing to do with reality".

"It was the breakthrough for Formula 1 in America and as long as the number of viewers and the interest are there, you can discuss whether it makes sense or is necessary," said the 80-year-old Austrian.

"But the interest is what prevails - and as long as people want that, why shouldn’t they have it?"

Marko speculates that the Netflix audience is attracted to Drive to Survive because F1 is a "fascinating" counterpoint to many other aspects of modern life.

"It probably depends on this anti-mood - with the prohibition and denigration of everything that is fun," said the former F1 driver.