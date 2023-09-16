Marko wants Massa to be handed 2008 title

By GMM 16 September 2023 - 09:24





It is possible Felipe Massa will be retrospectively awarded the 2008 world championship, according to Red Bull’s Dr Helmut Marko.

A spokesperson for the FIA has confirmed that it has received the legal warnings of Massa’s lawyers, the situation is being reviewed, and no further information is forthcoming for now.

Mercedes’ Toto Wolff says he is following the case with interest, given that it could set a "precedent" - a clear reference to the similarly-disputed outcome of the 2021 championship.

"Is there a civil case behind it? It will certainly set a precedent, whatever it is," the Austrian said in Singapore.

"The FIA commented on the 2021 race with a clear statement. So that’s why we’re looking at it with interest."

As for Red Bull team advisor Marko, he says it was always obvious that the real winner of the 2008 world championship was up in the air because of the ’crashgate’ affair.

"Just the choice of their (Renault)’s lap for the pitstop was suspicious," he told Kronen Zeitung newspaper.

"After that, it was an open secret. I was just wondering why it took so long for this affair to be uncovered."

Massa, now 42 and insisting that he rather than Lewis Hamilton is the rightful 2008 title winner, is clearly threatening to sue F1 and the FIA through the courts.

"If there are new facts," Marko said, "the matter can be opened up. And then the chances for Massa aren’t so bad.

"The only question is where would we be if we had to re-evaluate many other races where there were incidents," the 80-year-old added.

"But it was terrible to see how Massa celebrated winning the title for 20 seconds in Brazil and then suddenly everything was gone. I would like him to be awarded this title.

"And Mr Hamilton, for whom records aren’t that important anyway, would have one less," Marko said.

Former F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone, however, disagrees.

"The race is over. The world championship is over," he told DPA news agency. "No one can do anything about it now."