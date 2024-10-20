Marko versus Brown ’war of words’ rumbles on

By GMM 20 October 2024 - 08:51





Red Bull versus McLaren is no longer just a wheel-to-wheel and technical battle - it’s descended into an ongoing war or words.

Prior to the US GP weekend, Red Bull advisor Dr Helmut Marko pointed out what he regards as Lando Norris’ mental weaknesses, culminating in bad race starts and pre-race nerves and rituals.

McLaren CEO Zak Brown snapped back in the FIA press conference, accusing 81-year-old Marko of setting back progress that is being made in F1 about mental health awareness.

"I thought it was below the belt," Brown also told Sky Deutschland on Saturday.

"But it’s pointless to talk to him about it. It is not the first time he has made comments like that and it will certainly not be the last."

Marko was asked about Brown’s reaction, and told motorsport-magazin.com that he was just giving his opinion. "I was simply asked who would be world champion," said the Austrian.

"I said Max (Verstappen) would be champion because he is mentally much stronger and because he is the fastest driver. "And if you look at how often Max wins positions or keeps his position at the start, and how Norris does it, I think everything is clear.

"If it was misinterpreted, then I’m sorry," Marko added.

Norris was also asked about the needle between Brown and Marko, insisting: "I really don’t mind if people say what they want to say about me, good or bad.

"Everyone is trying to play their role, whether they are team bosses, drivers or managers. Everyone is trying to irritate everyone else with their little quips and comments," added the McLaren driver.

Another comment interpreted by some as a psychological barb was when Verstappen insisted that, if he was in Oscar Piastri’s shoes, he would refuse to accept his new role as ’number 2’ to teammate Norris.

When asked about that, the young Australian sounded unfazed.

"I think Max is a pretty honest guy," said Piastri. "He says what he thinks. We all know that.

"But I don’t see it as a number 1, number 2. If I perform well and I deserve it, I won’t give everything up for Lando. I appreciate his (Verstappen’s) support, but it’s not really how I see it."