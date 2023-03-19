Marko throws jibe at new Red Bull CEO

By GMM 19 March 2023 - 08:43





There are rumours of political strife behind closed doors at Red Bull.

It is believed 79-year-old Dr Helmut Marko, often described as the ’right hand man’ in Formula 1 for the late Dietrich Mateschitz, is upset that new CEO Oliver Mintzlaff was in attendance not only in Bahrain but again this weekend in Saudi Arabia.

And Mintzlaff is reportedly similarly upset that Marko apparently suggested the 47-year-old German is discovering Red Bull is ’more than a sweet drink’.

"I think Mintzlaff is busy after Manchester anyway," Marko smiled to Sky Deutschland, referring to Red Bull-owned German football team RB Leipzig’s 7-0 loss in the Champions League round of 16 to Manchester City.

Marko insists he has had "several meetings" already with Mintzlaff, and that their relationship is "on the right track".

"You just can’t compare three months with 30 years," he said. "It’s a different relationship than with Mateschitz and probably always will be.

"Dietrich Mateschitz was a profound connoisseur of motorsport," Marko added. "We spoke together on a completely different level.

"But that’s no reason to say that it doesn’t work," Marko added, referring again to his new cooperation with Mintzlaff, whose new title is CEO of corporate projects and new investments.

Mintzlaff is yet to comment specifically on his relationship with Marko.