Marko says Perez ’mentally battered’ at Red Bull

By GMM 15 July 2024 - 11:10





Sergio Perez is "mentally battered", as Dr Helmut Marko refuses to deny raging speculation that Red Bull may decide to oust the struggling Mexican driver within 2024.

Rumours are also still swirling that Max Verstappen might make a shock switch to Mercedes next year, but Red Bull F1 consultant Marko insists that is not the most pressing matter at the team at the moment.

"If, if, if. That’s all speculation," he told Osterreich newspaper, when asked if Mercedes’ resurgent form this season could convince Verstappen to trigger an exit clause and leave.

"Mercedes have taken a step forward. But that doesn’t mean they have the fastest car yet," Marko added. "Silverstone with its cool temperatures was good for Mercedes. They usually struggle in the heat.

"But what is normal about this season? We’re experiencing such ups and downs that we’re sometimes at a loss," the Austrian said.

"Our focus is on winning the world championship and making sure Perez gets back to normal form."

Indeed, as Mercedes but also McLaren and Ferrari significantly close the gap in 2024, Perez’s flailing form really could end up losing the constructors’ world championship for Red Bull.

"With all the bad luck he’s had, he (Perez) is mentally battered," Marko, 81, said.

When asked if Red Bull really could terminate Perez’s new contract if he is 100 points behind Verstappen at the summer break, Marko answered: "Almost all the top drivers have performance clauses in their contracts.

"Nothing is certain in Formula 1."

After Lewis Hamilton’s return to the top step of the podium at Silverstone after a nearly three-year winning drought, Marko hailed the seven time world champion and said it’s clear the 39-year-old has not lost his speed or wits.

So does he think switching to the suddenly-struggling Ferrari team for 2025 and beyond is a clear mistake for Hamilton?

"I can’t say," Marko responded. "Ferrari has lost an important man in chassis boss (Enrico) Cardile. Let’s wait and see what happens with Adrian Newey.

"He has some top offers, including from England, and can decide where he goes."

Also true is that triple world champion Verstappen has a standing offer from Toto Wolff to make the switch to Mercedes as early as the 2025 season.

"Max wants to win, of course, and that’s understandable," Marko said. "Although races like we are currently seeing are certainly not bad for the sporting image of Formula 1."

As for whether Red Bull can bounce back this weekend in Hungary after two consecutive defeats to Mercedes, Marko concluded: "It won’t be that easy.

"We didn’t have the fastest car at Silverstone, because we have a problem - if not several. But as long as we extend our lead in every race, it’ll be fine."