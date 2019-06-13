Marko rules out MotoGP test for Verstappen

Dr Helmut Marko has ruled out a MotoGP test for Max Verstappen.

Marko said recently that MotoGP supremo Carmelo Ezpeleta would react faster than Liberty Media in addressing Mercedes’ utter dominance.

Verstappen agrees, declaring to De Telegraaf: "I like to watch MotoGP because you’re never really sure who will win.

"The riders can be competitive even with a satellite team. If we can learn something from that, it would be good."

Marko told Speed Week that he understands why drivers like Verstappen are attracted to the MotoGP bikes.

"It’s no wonder that the Formula 1 drivers are excited about looking at MotoGP and wanting to try a machine like that.

"But I have forbidden it for Max Verstappen. He is still too unreasonable to do that," Marko said of the 21-year-old.