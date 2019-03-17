7 March 2019
Marko predicts ’three way battle’ for drivers’ title
"Between Vettel, Hamilton and Verstappen"
Dr Helmut Marko is predicting a "three-way battle" for the 2019 world championship.
Most predictions after winter testing agree that Ferrari is leading Red Bull-Honda and Mercedes as the sport heads to Australia.
That is despite the fact that some observers say the new Red Bull-Honda works collaboration is a "question mark".
But Marko, a top Red Bull official told Kronen Zeitung newspaper, said of the 2019 title fight: "It will probably be a three-way battle between Vettel, Hamilton and Verstappen."
Verstappen agrees: "It (the car) feels good to me, and everyone seems very satisfied and focused."
