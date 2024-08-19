Marko plays down new Vettel-to-Audi rumours

By GMM 19 August 2024 - 10:36





Dr Helmut Marko has played down reports suggesting Sebastian Vettel might be seriously in the frame to return to Formula 1 with Audi.

Osterreich newspaper had cited information from Marko, the Red Bull F1 consultant, suggesting the retired quadruple world champion might be in talks with Audi-owned Sauber.

Auto Bild reached out to Marko, 80, for clarification.

"It’s no longer a secret that Sebastian asked one or two top teams about free cockpits," Marko replied. "With regard to Audi, however, I generally spoke about the positive effect of a German driver and also mentioned Mick Schumacher.

"But this name was apparently forgotten in the report."

Marko admits that Vettel, who won his four titles with Red Bull before moving on to Ferrari and Aston Martin, reached out to Red Bull and Mercedes.

"Sebastian has been gone for two years," Marko said. "(Nico) Hulkenberg had been gone for even longer, but he is not a four-time world champion, so he is even hungrier.

"And to be honest: Sebastian next to Max (Verstappen) in the Red Bull - I didn’t want to put him through that."

Another driver suddenly linked to Sauber-Audi in recent days was Alex Palou, an Indycar driver who not too long ago looked to be heading for an F1 future.

"It’s all fake," the Spanish driver told the Indianapolis Star newspaper. "I know you cannot take my word, but I promise. It’s all fake.

"I’ve had no contact with Audi. Zero.

Meanwhile, Sport1 suggests Audi is courting F1 sponsorship from both Adidas and Puma, with a deal with only one of the well-known sporting brands likely.