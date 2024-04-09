Marko not denying Aston Martin’s swoop for Newey

By GMM 9 April 2024 - 13:19





Dr Helmut Marko is not denying that Aston Martin has made a huge-money offer to lure Adrian Newey away from dominant Formula 1 team Red Bull.

Newey, one of the most celebrated F1 designers of all time, is taking a lot of the credit for Red Bull and Max Verstappen’s years-long run of dominance - culminating in the 2024 car.

"It’s a credit to everyone who works at the factory," the 65-year-old is quoted as saying by the Spanish newspaper Diario Sport.

"We have a fantastic team of engineers whose enthusiasm, drive and creativity are responsible for what you see here before you."

However, Newey’s name has also been mentioned in connection with the current unrest and leadership struggle still taking place behind the scenes at Red Bull.

"Everyone thinks he’s Horner’s best friend," former Red Bull driver Robert Doornbos told Ziggo Sport, "but he doesn’t want to be involved in this (saga) anymore.

"What I’ve heard is that he won’t renew his contract. And that’s a big thing, because if he stops at the end of 2025, where does that leave them for the new era?"

When asked at Suzuka about reports of an ’astronomical’ transfer sum being offered to Newey by Aston Martin, team boss Mike Krack answered "No, no".

But Marko, at the centre of the dispute with Horner, doesn’t deny it.

"He is a highly sought-after designer," said the Austrian. "He is the one that everyone wants to have.

"I don’t think it was the first offer he’s received and I don’t think it will be the last."

As for Newey, he’s playing his own cards close to his chest.

"I don’t tend to plan things too far in advance," he said at Suzuka. "As long as I continue to enjoy myself and the team loves me, I will continue doing it for the moment and then we will have to see what the future holds."