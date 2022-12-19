Marko, new Red Bull boss on same page for F1 future

By GMM 19 December 2022 - 08:43





Red Bull’s premier Formula 1 team, and new management at the famous energy drink company, are already on the same page.

There had been some nervousness following the death in October of Red Bull’s co-founder Dietrich Mateschitz that his successors may not share the Austrian billionaire’s affection for F1.

The new man in charge of Formula 1 at Red Bull is Oliver Mintzlaff - a former long-distance runner who most recently was CEO at the Red Bull-branded German football team RB Leipzig.

The 47-year-old German met up with Dr Helmut Marko - formerly Mateschitz’s closest confidante in Formula 1 - in Graz late last week.

"It wasn’t the first time we got to know each other, but it was the first conversation about the future and how we want to approach it," Marko, 79, told Kleine Zeitung newspaper.

"We have the same basic philosophy and he once again inquired very carefully about the team and was well informed," the Austrian added.

So off the back of the team and Max Verstappen’s dominance performances in 2022, Marko thinks Red Bull Racing will keep charging ahead for now.

"It’s no secret that we are Red Bull’s flagship brand," he said. "Red Bull Racing has been sensational in terms of numbers, success and marketing for a long time.

"So we quickly agreed that we wanted to continue the team in this successful direction."

Marko was also asked by the Austrian newspaper to comment on last week’s turbulence in upper management within several prominent Formula 1 teams.

It means Red Bull Racing’s Christian Horner and sister team Alpha Tauri’s Franz Tost are now two of the longest-serving team bosses in pitlane.

"Continuity is certainly a very important part of success, even if AlphaTauri’s performance was not satisfactory," Marko said.

"We are in the process of analysing everything. You will see how we set the course for the future. All options are on the table."