Marko hopes Porsche, Audi cooperation ’possible’
"Our plan is to build the engine ourselves for 2025"
Search
Red Bull is looking to sign up even more members of Mercedes’ dominant F1 engine operation, according to the Italian newspaper Corriere dello Sport.
The claims come after the energy drink owned team announced that it has poached current and long-time Mercedes engineer Ben Hodgkinson to be technical director of the newly-formed Red Bull Powertrains company.
It is believed he will not be released from his Mercedes ’gardening leave’ until the end of 2022, by which time Red Bull will already be up and running with its own engine program based on the current Honda power unit.
But Red Bull official Dr Helmut Marko says the bigger goal is a new engine for the all-new technical regulations of 2025.
"Our plan is to build the engine ourselves for 2025," he is quoted by Auto Motor und Sport.
When asked if Porsche or Audi entering Formula 1 might change that approach, the Austrian added: "In that case we would have to see if a cooperation is possible."
Marko said construction of the new engine facility at Milton Keynes is "in full swing".
Red Bull
add_circle Marko hopes Porsche, Audi cooperation ’possible’
add_circle Red Bull Powertrains appoints Ben Hodgkinson as Technical Director
add_circle Red Bull will ’definitely’ keep developing 2021 car
add_circle Pundits, press say 2021 to be ’proper duel’ in F1
More on Red Bull