Marko hails Tsunoda’s ’incredible overtaking’
"People who see me drive will be impressed by it"
Dr Helmut Marko has hailed Alpha Tauri recruit Yuki Tsunoda’s "incredible overtaking manoeuvres" as the Japanese 20-year-old steps up to Formula 1 for 2021.
Also raving about the Honda-backed driver’s "attacking style" is Tsunoda himself, who said this week: "I’m confident that people who see me drive will be impressed by it".
"I’m a rookie, so for the first half of the season I want to double down on my attacking style and take it as far as I can, even if I make mistakes," he added.
However, the 5 foot 3 Japanese admits that step one for him is to get up to Formula 1 levels of fitness, after realising how difficult the category is in the Abu Dhabi test.
"At the end of the day, if I didn’t rest my head against the headrest, I couldn’t even lift it," Tsunoda admitted. "I’m going to have to strengthen my neck muscles in order to compete next season."
