Marko flying to Japan for negotiations with Honda

23 November 2022





Dr Helmut Marko has denied that Red Bull’s negotiations with Porsche are set to resume.

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem hinted recently that despite the breakdown in the initial talks between Red Bull and Porsche about 2026, talks with other teams are ongoing.

So with Red Bull’s figurehead Dietrich Mateschitz having recently died, and new sports CEO Oliver Mintzlaff now in charge, is it possible the Red Bull-Porsche talks will resume?

"No," Marko told Austria’s Laola1.

"But I am flying to Japan for negotiations with Honda," he added.

Marko, 79, recently admitted he will also be jetting off for Austria soon enough to sit down for his first detailed talks with the energy drink company’s new management.

It is believed he will have to renegotiate his own contract.

"I performed my task out of affection for Dietrich Mateschitz, a visionary who understood absolutely everything in the big picture," the former F1 driver said.

"If I understand that the atmosphere no longer suits me, then this will not be a problem. I can leave even today, even tomorrow. But luckily the fire is still burning," Marko added.