Marko expects biggest ever crowd in Austria

More spectators than ever will flock to the forthcoming Austrian GP, which will take place just days after this weekend’s race at Silverstone.
"Sunday was sold out long ago," said Dr Helmet Marko, the top Austrian official for Red Bull - owner and promoter of the F1 race at the Red Bull Ring.
"There are still tickets left for Saturday and a few tickets for Friday," he told Osterreich.
He thinks the unprecedented interest is not only because of F1’s recent popularity boost, but because Austria will host one of the ’sprint race’ weekends in 2022.
"This year we have a sprint in Spielberg for the first time," said Marko. "As a result, the event is significantly upgraded."
He therefore expects "well over 200,000 fans and therefore the largest number of spectators that has ever been seen at the Red Bull Ring".
