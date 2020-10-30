Marko denies trying to ’blackmail’ Todt over engines
"This is not blackmail, this is a fact"
Search
Dr Helmut Marko has denied Jean Todt’s charge that he is trying to "blackmail" the FIA president over his demands regarding Red Bull’s engine decision for 2022.
Red Bull has threatened to quit Formula 1 if it cannot take over the departing Honda’s engine program, insisting it will require a 2022 development ’freeze’.
"I respect every opinion and every application, but I will not allow myself to be blackmailed," FIA president Todt told Auto Motor und Sport this week.
Marko, Red Bull’s top Austrian official close to owner Dietrich Mateschitz, denies the charge.
"This is not blackmail, this is a fact," Marko said of the quit threat.
"If there is no development stop, we cannot carry out the Honda project. With these complex engines, further development is not possible without a development centre like Sakura. And the costs of that are not affordable," he insisted.
Marko said Red Bull is highly reluctant to return to the days of being a mere engine customer, with Mercedes already ruling out a 2022 deal.
"We’d have to come to an agreement with Ferrari or Renault first, which sounds simple but it’s not," said the Austrian.
"You could imagine what would happen if we beat the factory team with a Ferrari engine. And there is this new confidence at Renault that they will tear everything down with their new engine and Mr Alonso in 2022," Marko added.
"The regulations require equal treatment, but there are ways of creating differences. If we don’t agree, an exit is an option for us. We only showed the reality."
On the other hand, he said handling the Honda engines in conjunction with a 2022 development freeze would not cost "exorbitantly" more than the EUR 15 million cost of being a customer.
FIA
add_circle Red Bull sets deadline for engine decision
add_circle No mid-year changes to ’penalty points’ system - Masi
add_circle Vitaly Petrov’s father assassinated in Russia
add_circle F1 to take ’same’ anti-covid approach in 2021 - FIA
More on FIA
Red Bull
add_circle Marko denies trying to ’blackmail’ Todt over engines
add_circle Ecclestone tells Red Bull to sign Hulkenberg
add_circle Red Bull sets deadline for engine decision
add_circle Emilia Romagna GP 2020 - GP preview - Red Bull
add_circle Red Bull warns Verstappen over ’mongol’ insult
More on Red Bull