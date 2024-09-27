Marko defends Red Bull over Ricciardo axe timing

By GMM 27 September 2024 - 09:10





Daniel Ricciardo’s unceremonious ousting from Formula 1 is all about the future of Red Bull, team consultant Dr Helmut Marko insists.

The strong and raging rumours of Singapore have now become reality, as the energy drink-owned F1 concern finally admitted that Ricciardo, 35, will not be returning to his RB cockpit with immediate effect.

It’s good news for Liam Lawson, but the way Red Bull allowed Ricciardo to tearfully depart Singapore last Sunday has left a bitter taste in the mouths of many.

"Daniel Ricciardo left Singapore in a way that a driver of his talent surely did not deserve," Frederic Ferret, writing for France’s L’Equipe, wrote.

Auto Motor und Sport correspondent Tobias Gruner agrees: "Daniel Ricciardo actually deserved to say goodbye to Formula 1 in style."

Indeed, even Marko admits the Australian driver already knew his fate in Singapore.

"The timing had to do with various factors and obligations," said the 81-year-old. "He was informed and the worthy farewell performance was the fastest lap.

"That still showed the potential he has, although not consistently and not at the level that would bring him to Red Bull Racing," Marko told motorsport-total.com.

"Since he left us for Renault, he lost his winning instinct and I can’t explain what happened."

Red Bull had to pick up the contract option on New Zealander Lawson, 22, by the end of September, whilst at the same time it is believed that RB’s main sponsors Visa and Cash App were pushing hard for Ricciardo to stay.

Rumours suggest the management firm representing Ricciardo, Creative Artists Agency, actually introduced Visa and Cash App to the Faenza based team.

But for Red Bull, given that Ricciardo was not up to the task of returning to the main F1 team, the decision to put Lawson in for the remaining races of 2024 is strategic.

"We want to have a comparison," Marko confirmed. "Where does Lawson stand in relation to Yuki (Tsunoda), so that we know for the future what the driver pairing will look like for both of our teams."

Another rumour is that Sergio Perez could announce his retirement from F1 at his home Mexican GP next month.

"We have to look to the future," said Marko. "There are many young people on the launch pad like (Isaak) Hadjar, Lawson and also (Ayumu) Iwasa."

As for the criticism Red Bull is taking for the way Ricciardo held off on revealing the news until now, Marko insisted: "He himself indicated that he is at peace with it.

"He has accepted the situation and we will see what his plans are for the future."

Former F1 driver Giedo van der Garde told DRS De Race Show: "He could go into endurance racing or something like that, but actually it’s time for him to do television.

"He has such a strong personality and he also does the marketing side so well that I’m sure he’ll get an offer."