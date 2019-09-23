Marko confirms Toro Rosso name change request

Dr Helmut Marko has confirmed reports that team owner Red Bull wants a new name for Toro Rosso.

The Faenza based outfit has lodged a request with Liberty Media, the FIA and the other to be called Alpha Tauri in future.

Alpha Tauri is Red Bull’s fashion brand, with the name paying tribute to the red star of the Taurus constellation.

"We have requested the renaming with the FIA," Red Bull’s Marko told Speed Week at Sochi.

"We have the approval of the FIA and Liberty Media, now the application is passing through the various teams."

It is rumoured that Alfa Romeo might have a problem with the name, but Marko is not expecting that.

"I expect no difficulties," he said.

"We have also agreed to new team names for teams like Force India and Sauber in the past."