Russian GP || September 29 || 14h10 (Local time)

Marko confirms Toro Rosso name change request

"I expect no difficulties"

Search

By GMM

29 September 2019 - 09:37
Marko confirms Toro Rosso name (...)

Dr Helmut Marko has confirmed reports that team owner Red Bull wants a new name for Toro Rosso.

The Faenza based outfit has lodged a request with Liberty Media, the FIA and the other to be called Alpha Tauri in future.

Alpha Tauri is Red Bull’s fashion brand, with the name paying tribute to the red star of the Taurus constellation.

"We have requested the renaming with the FIA," Red Bull’s Marko told Speed Week at Sochi.

"We have the approval of the FIA and Liberty Media, now the application is passing through the various teams."

It is rumoured that Alfa Romeo might have a problem with the name, but Marko is not expecting that.

"I expect no difficulties," he said.

"We have also agreed to new team names for teams like Force India and Sauber in the past."

keyboard_arrow_left

Qualifying - Russian GP team quotes

Ferrari form ’serious situation’ for Mercedes - Hamilton

keyboard_arrow_right

Toro Rosso

More on Toro Rosso

Formula 1 news

More Formula 1 news

Pics

More pics

Videos

More videos
expand_less