Marko backs Hamilton over F1 jewellery clampdown

Lewis Hamilton has found an unlikely ally in his battle with the FIA’s Mohammed Ben Sulayem over the new jewellery clampdown.

The new FIA president says drivers like Hamilton, who are openly dissenting against having to remove body jewellery including rings and piercings, will have to comply or face hefty penalties.

Perhaps surprisingly, Red Bull’s Dr Helmut Marko actually sides with the seven time world champion.

"I think they have gone too far," the 78-year-old former F1 driver, who last year was embroiled in the intense title battle with Mercedes, told RTL.

"This should be a personal decision of the drivers. I don’t remember how long Hamilton has been in F1, but he’s been wearing this jewellery all these years. So why did they suddenly decide to invent this topic?

"I think we have enough other things to worry about," Marko added. "We must accept and respect the individuality of each driver.

"Do I side with Hamilton? Yes I do, and this is my honest opinion."