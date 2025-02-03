Marko admits Verstappen helps keep him in F1

By GMM 3 February 2025 - 11:10





Dr Helmut Marko admits supporting Max Verstappen is one of only two reasons why he is still working in Formula 1 at the ripe age of almost 82.

Last year, the notorious former Le Mans winner was almost pushed out at Red Bull amid the Christian Horner leadership turmoil and power struggle - and was only rescued by Verstappen’s public backing and ultimatum.

"I have never felt so connected to a driver," Marko now admits to the Dutch magazine Formule 1. "I admit that right away."

The interviewer went so far as to characterise Marko as Verstappen’s "second father".

"You won’t hear me say that," the Austrian laughs. "What I do know is the first time I had a serious conversation with Max, he was 13 years old. Normally I talk to a young driver for 10 to 15 minutes. With Max it was more than an hour."

Years later, even the tough Marko admits he was humbled by Verstappen’s intervention to keep him at Red Bull.

"I still do this job for only two reasons - one is Max and the other is to preserve the spirit of Red Bull and Dietrich Mateschitz in the racing team. At least that is what I try to do, because there is no one who can really replace Mateschitz.

"As for Max, he is a great talent and a special person. He is everything Red Bull stands for. The boss always said - we don’t buy stars, we make stars. Max is the perfect example of that: direct, approachable and a great sportsman.

"It is wonderful to work with someone like that, although I was also very close to Seb (Vettel)."

The fact that Verstappen remains so close to Marko has given Max’s father Jos the freedom to progressively step away from day-to-day involvement of his son’s career.

For instance, in 2025, Verstappen senior has revealed that he plans to take part in "19 or 20" rallying events. "All the BRC rallies, all the ERC rallies, the Rallye International du Valais and a historic rally in Sweden," he smiled to the Op De Rallykoffie podcast.

"We will also participate in the East African Safari Classic Rally with the Porsche. We have an incredibly beautiful program. But of course, I am still involved with Max.

"Not as much as before, but today he is old enough and mature enough to cope on his own."

Verstappen will drive the 2025 Red Bull for the first time on the day before the official start of pre-season testing in Bahrain, for a private filming day.