Marko admits Red Bull could axe Perez ’after Spa’

The Belgian GP next weekend could be Sergio Perez’s last at the wheel of a Red Bull.

Just when the pressure on his struggling shoulders could hardly be higher, the Mexican crashed out of Q1 in Hungary.

"This has to end. I’m sorry," former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher commented on Sky Deutschland. "He should really be put out of his misery.

"Red Bull has so many drivers. How long can they continue to subject themselves to this?"

It’s an enormous blow for the 34-year-old, as he already knew that the Hungary-Belgium double-header - just before the summer break and the triggering of performance clauses in his contract - would be critical.

"He had a very strong Friday," team advisor Dr Helmut Marko told Viaplay. "Unfortunately, he then had his accident in qualifying.

"We stick to what we decided earlier - we will assess him here and in the race in Belgium next week. Then we will discuss together what will happen in the future."

Even team boss Christian Horner, who has defiantly defended Perez recently, appears to now be leaning towards a mid-season driver change.

"I think I’ve shown myself to be very patient," he said on Saturday, "but this was really the last thing he and the team needed. Checo was much too fast for the conditions.

"As a driver, he has better information than we do about how heavy the rain is. He can see the drops on his visor. We will debrief within the team and not through the press, but it is quite obvious that we cannot run on one leg."

Perez was re-signed for 2025 and 2026 only recently, not only for his harmonious relationship with Max Verstappen but also with millions in Mexican sponsor backing behind him.

"In the end, it’s all about performance," Marko insists. "That’s true in every sport, and especially in Formula 1.

"I don’t want to go into details about contracts or anything. There will be a meeting after Spa and discuss the whole problem, because it is a problem.

"Luckily Max is strong enough to be able to fight two McLarens, but in terms of strategy it would help to have a second car at the front," he added.

If Red Bull does axe Perez for the second half of the season, the contender in pole position is clear - Red Bull reserve driver Liam Lawson.

"Lawson not only did the (filming day) test but a lot of simulator work," Marko said. "This is certainly a candidate if a candidate is needed."

Also possible is that a Perez ousting could result in Daniel Ricciardo or Yuki Tsunoda being given a chance at the top team, with Lawson slotting in at RB instead.

When asked by Sky Deutschland if RB’s driver lineup will still be the same after the summer break, team CEO Peter Bayer answered: "It’s not set in stone.

"We’ll sit down with Dr Helmut Marko during the summer break and discuss everything then."