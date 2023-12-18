Marko admits his future at Red Bull is not clear

By GMM 18 December 2023 - 08:28





Dr Helmut Marko admits his future at Red Bull is currently unclear.

Rumours of a power struggle between the 80-year-old Austrian and Red Bull Racing team boss Christian Horner have swirled for some time.

When asked by Osterreich newspaper if he will continue in his advisory or consultancy role, Marko answered: "There will be discussions this week."

One big rumour is that Horner wants to push Marko out and become an overall boss for both of Red Bull’s teams - including the rebranded Alpha Tauri team which was listed with the new chassis name ’RB’ on the 2024 entry list.

"The decisions are still open, including what I will do next," Marko said when asked about the Horner rumour. "My current contract runs until the end of 2024."

Marko’s status at Red Bull has clearly changed since the death just over a year ago of Dietrich Mateschitz.

"There is now an expanded circle of people that includes Mark Mateschitz, the Thais and Oliver Mintzlaff," Marko said. "The way we were able to decide things with Dietrich was unique."

In Marko’s favour is that Max Verstappen has made clear that he will not allow his mentor to be pushed out.

"This is a complex topic," Marko said when asked about that. "Of course I also have an obligation to Red Bull and Max. Nevertheless, the overall package has to fit.

"Nothing has been decided yet."