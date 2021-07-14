Mark White to become Operations Director of Aston Martin F1

Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One™ Team continues its recruitment drive for top talent with the forthcoming arrival of Mark White as Operations Director on 1st September 2021.

Mark White joins the team with over 25 years of motor industry experience behind him. He joined Honda in 1994 and has fulfilled various senior managerial roles in Planning, Production Control and Quality Assurance.

While at Honda he also led Synchro Motorsport, the race team based out of Honda’s UK manufacturing sites.

The restructuring of the Production Department sees Bob Halliwell take up the position of Chief Operating Officer [previously Production Director] with Mark reporting directly to Bob.

Mark will take overall responsibility for Production Control, Quality Assurance and Manufacturing.

Otmar Szafnauer, CEO and Team Principal

“Mark White’s arrival at Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One™ Team will be a key appointment and add valuable expertise to our factory operations.

“Mark’s experience of the automotive world will be especially relevant as the cost cap comes into force with greater emphasis on containing manufacturing expenses.

“He will also continue our push to improve quality and efficiency in our production and manufacturing systems. It is yet another demonstration of our desire to strengthen the team in all areas with another experienced senior leader.”

Mark White

“I am hugely proud to be joining the talented men and women at Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One™ Team this September.

“I have been extremely impressed by the passion and desire of the leadership team, and I believe the roadmap ahead, including the new factory build, will allow the team to be truly competitive in the years to come.

“I will do all I can to contribute towards the team’s journey to the front of the grid.”