Magnussen won’t need to ’look after me’ - Bearman

Oliver Bearman insists he would not need Kevin Magnussen to help him acclimatise to life on the Formula 1 grid.

Although long-time Haas driver Magnussen, 31, is also yet to convince his bosses to offer him a 2025 contract, the Dane said recently that he had no intention of helping 18-year-old Bearman to get up to speed.

Bearman, a Briton, is already an occasional Friday practice driver for the small American team, via his involvement in Haas engine supplier Ferrari’s F1 driver academy.

The F2 star recently impressed when he substituted for an unwell Carlos Sainz at Ferrari, and now he’s considered almost a shoo-in to make his full-time F1 debut for Haas in 2025 - replacing the Sauber-bound Nico Hulkenberg.

When told that he might have a teenage teammate next year, Magnussen - a father - said earlier this month: "I’m not really here to take care of young people. I do that at home.

"Hopefully the driver in the other car is competent, professional and consistent, just like Nico has been. And we’ll see if I’ll be in the other one."

Bearman was asked about Magnussen’s comments at Monaco, and insisted: "I don’t need anyone to look after me. I can do that myself.

"My plan is simple - to be at the front in Formula 2 and show that I can be a title contender," he told Speed Week. "And to convince Haas in my six Friday practices that I’m the right man for them."

Bearman says he knows that his impressive points-scoring performance in Sainz’s Ferrari at Jeddah is no guarantee of the 2025 Haas race seat, anyway.

"I know that just because I have a good race doesn’t guarantee me a regular place in Formula 1," he said. "I have to earn it."