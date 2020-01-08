Magnussen says managing Instagram account ’boring’

Kevin Magnussen has revealed he has stepped back from personally managing his Instagram account.

The Haas driver’s fans enjoyed a spate of recent social media posts that Magnussen now admits were written entirely by him.

For instance, after a crash at Suzuka, he uploaded a ’poo’ emoji and Magnussen told Ekstra Bladet that it was "the best way to describe what happened".

"I didn’t even have the app on my phone," he said.

"But I wanted to try it again so I took it over and wrote them myself. But I already think it’s boring so I’ve given it back again.

"I could see that the fans sensed that it was suddenly me, so I will try to stay a little involved even though it’s boring and takes a lot of focus.

"But I don’t want to have that app on my phone," Magnussen added.