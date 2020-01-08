Magnussen says managing Instagram account ’boring’
"I didn’t even have the app on my phone"
Kevin Magnussen has revealed he has stepped back from personally managing his Instagram account.
The Haas driver’s fans enjoyed a spate of recent social media posts that Magnussen now admits were written entirely by him.
For instance, after a crash at Suzuka, he uploaded a ’poo’ emoji and Magnussen told Ekstra Bladet that it was "the best way to describe what happened".
"I didn’t even have the app on my phone," he said.
"But I wanted to try it again so I took it over and wrote them myself. But I already think it’s boring so I’ve given it back again.
"I could see that the fans sensed that it was suddenly me, so I will try to stay a little involved even though it’s boring and takes a lot of focus.
"But I don’t want to have that app on my phone," Magnussen added.
