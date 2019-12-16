Magnussen not worried about expiring contract

Kevin Magnussen says he is not currently worrying about his future in Formula 1.

Like many drivers on the grid, the Dane’s contract runs out at the end of 2020. Magnussen admits that 2019 was a frustrating season for him.

"It wasn’t fun to go to the races knowing that the car is unlikely to be competitive," he told BT newspaper.

"But there was still work to be done as well as possible."

Magnussen, who formerly drove for McLaren and Renault, actually seems much happier at the small American team Haas.

But his contract expires next year.

"My contract does not actually expire," he clarifies. "Haas have an option on me for 2021.

"Yes they can drop me, but I don’t think about it much. I don’t put undue pressure on myself.

"Instead, it is about continuing the positive, personal development that I have been working on in recent years. That’s the only thing I can do."

Haas is the smallest team in F1, so it might actually be fair to say that finishing second to last is what the team deserves.

"No, that’s not fair," Magnussen insisted.

"We underperformed this year, and while you can never be sure, I am convinced that we will come back strongly in 2020."