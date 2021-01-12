Magnussen eyes prime Le Mans seat for 2022

Kevin Magnussen could be heading to Le Mans in 2022.

After losing his place in Formula 1, the Dane is embarking on a sports car adventure in the United States this year, starting with Daytona in January with the famous Chip Ganassi outfit.

But according to Auto Hebdo, the 28-year-old could re-cross the Atlantic for 2021 amid rumours Magnussen is being lined up by Peugeot’s new sports car team for the new premier hypercar class.

The French magazine also named former F1 drivers Jean-Eric Vergne and Paul di Resta as potential Le Mans teammates for Magnussen in 2022.

"After the 2021 season, I’ll have to see what happens - whether I want to stay in the US or come back to Europe," Magnussen told the Danish newspaper BT.

"Exciting things are happening around Le Mans, where there are many rumours of new factory teams coming in," said the former Haas driver.