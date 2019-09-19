Magnussen eyes other races outside F1

Kevin Magnussen is eyeing next January’s Daytona 24 hour race.

Recently, the Dane lamented his stalled midfield career in Formula 1, declaring: "I will only race in Formula 1 as long as I believe I can become world champion."

Now, the Haas driver has admitted to starting to look beyond the F1 paddock.

"There are so many other motor racing disciplines that I would like to try," the 26-year-old told BT newspaper.

"Every time I turn on the TV and there’s a race, I think ’I’d like to try that’."

The Danish newspaper said Magnussen is hoping to test for Haas team owner Gene Haas’ Nascar team later this year.

As for racing elsewhere, Magnussen said: "Formula 1 is the most important, and with all the races we do, it’s hard to find time for anything else.

"The Indy 500 is usually on the same weekend as Monaco, and next year Le Mans clashes with Canada. So initially it’s the 24 hour race at Daytona that is a possibility."