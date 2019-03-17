Magnussen expects ’intense’ midfield battle

Kevin Magnussen is expecting an "intense" midfield battle in 2019.

Last year, Haas impressed as it got in the thick of a close midfield scrap with Renault, McLaren, Force India, Sauber and Toro Rosso.

And, based on winter testing, those same protagonists are still closely matched for 2019.

"I can imagine it being even more intense," Magnussen, who drives for Haas, told BT newspaper.

"Last year it was very much Haas and Renault up the front. Then Force India began to get involved, and sometimes Toro Rosso, who I think this year will be there from the start," he added.

As for the driver himself, Magnussen says he is now well settled at Haas, where he will also stay in 2020.

"I can feel that the team’s understanding of me as a driver and a person is growing, and I can lean on their understanding of me more in terms of knowing what I need in the car," he said.

"It gives me a sense of security, and vice versa — I can feel the team being more comfortable with me, and that’s cool."