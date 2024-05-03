Magnussen admits 2025 Haas contract ’most likely’

By GMM 3 May 2024 - 10:25





Kevin Magnussen doesn’t sound too worried about losing his seat at Haas.

A week ago, Nico Hulkenberg - who has generally been the quicker of the duo since the German joined the team last year - was unveiled as the first Sauber-Audi driver for 2025 and beyond.

Magnussen told the Danish newspaper Ekstra Bladet that the news caught him by surprise.

"Honestly, I thought it would be Nico and me again next year," said the 31-year-old in Miami. "That seemed most likely.

"He has accepted the opportunity at Sauber and Audi, and I wish him all the best with that," Magnussen added.

Although the 2025 driver market is full of rumours at present, with Magnussen’s Haas deal also expiring, the Dane indicated that he’s happy with the small American outfit.

"We’ve made progress as a team and hopefully we’ll build on that," he said.

When asked if he’s already in contract talks with team owner Gene Haas and boss Ayao Komatsu, Magnussen answered: "No specific talks yet, no.

"Of course when you’re part of a team, you talk all the time. Right now there is more focus on the season we’re in than anything else.

"But it is still a very open market," Magnussen admitted. "Many seats are available. Many drivers are available. We will see how it goes."

However, it sounds likely that Magnussen would be happy to simply stay at Haas in 2025.

"I feel like there’s still work that we need to complete here," he said. "I’ve been here for many years now and there’s always been some potential that we’ve never fully tapped into.

"I think we are building a better foundation to exploit it now," said Magnussen. "We have some very talented people at Haas, and we’ve had that since day one. Many didn’t recognise it because they thought we were just copying Ferrari.

"But we’ve shown on several occasions that we do not just copy - we do our own thing. If we’re copying anyone right now, it’s Red Bull," he laughed.

But while a new deal for 2025 seems likely, Magnussen admits that he cannot rule out a scenario in which he leaves Haas at the end of the season.

"I’m focused on this year and at the same time open to every possibility," he admits. "But Haas is obviously the most likely option."

The favourite to replace Hulkenberg next year is the Ferrari-linked rookie Oliver Bearman, who will even practice for Haas next time out in Imola.

Magnussen played down a scenario in which he helps Bearman, just 18, to acclimatise to life as a full-time Formula 1 driver.

"I’m not really here to take care of young people. I do that at home," he smiled.

"Hopefully the driver in the other car is competent, professional and consistent, just like Nico has been. And we’ll see if I’ll be in the other one."