Madrid could be first European F1 night race

By GMM 19 March 2024 - 13:16





Madrid is looking into becoming Formula 1’s next night race.

Marco Canseco, a correspondent for the Spanish sports daily Marca, said a delegation from the Spanish capital’s new F1 event for 2026 and beyond was present in Saudi Arabia recently to look into the logistics.

"It (Jeddah) is the ideal place to know what is needed to organise a similar event," he wrote.

In January, organisers of the future Madrid GP said it would be "the best F1 experience in the world".

Canseco explained: "And it wouldn’t just be because of an unprecedented circuit, but because it is the first urban one in a major European capital, with the added bonus of perhaps being the first night race on the old continent."

F1’s other night races take place in Singapore, Bahrain, Qatar and Las Vegas.

Madrid native and Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz said recently: "I will offer my help for whatever they need, whether it’s track design or anything else."