Lundgaard on pole for Renault race seat

Renault may turn to a teenager if Daniel Ricciardo leaves the team for 2021.

Ricciardo, whose contract runs out this year, has been linked with a move to Ferrari and he also says one should "never say never" to a return to Red Bull.

If the Australian does go, 18-year-old Christian Lundgaard appears to be first in line.

The Dane is the most prominent Renault ’academy’ driver, and he will be in Formula 2 this year.

"Our goal in having him in the academy has always been to get him into Formula 1 with us," Mia Sharizman, boss of the academy, told BT newspaper.

"For now he has to be in Formula 2 first to collect enough points for the super licence that you need to be in Formula 1," he added.

"But we believe that with what we have seen from him in Formula 3 and Formula Renault, he will take that further step with us. We hope for that, but the final step into Formula 1 is also about having a really good season in Formula 2."