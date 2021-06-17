Luca Furbatto to become Engineering Director of Aston Martin F1

Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One™ Team will bolster its technical team with the upcoming appointment of Luca Furbatto as Engineering Director.

Luca will report to Andrew Green, who takes up the new position of Chief Technical Officer with immediate effect.

The signing of Luca is the first of a number of significant new hires as the team continues to add strength in depth to its technical operations.

Adding valuable expertise to the current Engineering Group, Luca’s remit will stretch to both trackside and factory operations to enhance working processes and performance.

Luca is set to be in place at the Silverstone factory ahead of the 2022 season.

Otmar Szafnauer, CEO & Team Principal:

“As we continue to add weight to our technical team, we are hugely excited that Luca Furbatto has chosen to join Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One™ Team. Working with our existing Engineering Group, he will bring a valuable perspective and knowledge to help shape our approach in the short and medium term. This appointment coincides with Andrew Green stepping up to a new role where he will take a global perspective on the company’s mid to long-term technical strategy.”

Andrew Green, Chief Technical Officer:

“The recruitment of Luca Furbatto adds an exceptionally talented engineer to our Technical Team. He brings a vast amount of experience with him built up from more than two decades in the sport spent at several leading Formula 1 teams. This is the first of many key appointments we are making in line with our ambition to establish Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One™ Team at the front of the grid.”

Luca Furbatto:

“It is very exciting to join Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One™ Team as Engineering Director. It is a project that has all the ingredients for success – committed leadership, a talented workforce, and fresh investment in resources. I am looking forward to playing my part in establishing this team at the very top of the sport.”