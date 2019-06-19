Austrian GP || June 30 || 15h10 (Local time)

Lowe confirms he will not return at Williams

By Olivier Ferret

25 June 2019 - 11:38
Paddy Lowe, who has been on an extended leave of absence since 5 March, will be leaving Williams and will step down from the board of directors with immediate effect.

Paddy Lowe said: “After a period of careful reflection I have reached the decision that I will not return to work at Williams.

“I wish all my previous colleagues the very best to meet the challenges ahead, which I am sure they will do. I would especially like to thank the Williams fans who are so supportive.”

Claire Williams said: “We understand and respect the decision Paddy has reached and wish him well for the future“.

