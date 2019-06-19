25 June 2019
Lowe confirms he will not return at Williams
"I will not return to work there"
Search
Paddy Lowe, who has been on an extended leave of absence since 5 March, will be leaving Williams and will step down from the board of directors with immediate effect.
Paddy Lowe said: “After a period of careful reflection I have reached the decision that I will not return to work at Williams.
“I wish all my previous colleagues the very best to meet the challenges ahead, which I am sure they will do. I would especially like to thank the Williams fans who are so supportive.”
Claire Williams said: “We understand and respect the decision Paddy has reached and wish him well for the future“.
Williams F1
24 June 2019
add_circle Russell duel ’not very exciting’ - Kubica
23 June 2019
add_circle Williams denies supplying better car to Russell
21 June 2019
add_circle Russell denies Kubica’s claims about car
19 June 2019
add_circle France 2019 - GP preview - Williams
More on Williams F1
Formula 1 news
25 June 2019
add_circle Lowe confirms he will not return at Williams
25 June 2019
add_circle Latest Gasly axe reports ’a false rumour’ - Marko
25 June 2019
add_circle Vettel plays down F1 quit talk
25 June 2019
add_circle F1 in Rio in 2021 ’99 per cent’ sure - president
24 June 2019