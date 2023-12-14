Losing Barcelona for Madrid GP not a tragedy - Sainz snr

By GMM 14 December 2023 - 14:22





Carlos Sainz’s father says it would not be a tragedy if Barcelona lost its Formula 1 race to Madrid.

Both the renowned rally driver Carlos Sainz, 61, and his Ferrari-driving son of the same name, were born in Madrid - and the Spanish capital is now linked with hosting a grand prix on a semi-urban track from 2026.

"Having a grand prix in Spain is essential," Sainz snr is quoted by the Spanish sports daily AS.

"I don’t know if, in the end, there will be one or two. But if it is confirmed that becomes a reality that a grand prix is coming to Madrid, then I would be very happy, as you can imagine.

"In the place that has been chosen in Madrid for it, logistically speaking it would be unbeatable. Unbeatable in the world. And knowing what this city is like, it would be fantastic," he added.

Even better for Sainz is that he would be able to watch his own son race in his native city.

"If it comes and if Carlos is there at that moment, racing in F1, it would be something unique and fantastic. Racing in your own city is something that makes you very lucky. I think Carlos is going to enjoy that grand prix a lot," he said.

Some, however, resent the fact that if Madrid is added to the calendar, it is very unlikely that Formula 1 would also keep racing in Barcelona as well.

"Catalonia has had it for many years and they have enjoyed it," Sainz snr said. "There is no written rule that says a grand prix always has to be in the same place. We have to remember that it was also in Jerez as well."

However, Formula 1 is yet to announce a deal for a Madrid GP, and some officials have warned that those attempting to organise the event are not following the correct procedure.

"I say that whoever has the decision, I am convinced that if it happens, it will be a complete success," said Sainz.

"It is also a private initiative so no one will be able to point to anyone and say that money is going to be wasted for this."