Long-term success written into new contract - Albon

Longer-term success is written into Alex Albon’s new Williams contract, the British-born Thai driver has revealed.

The latest rumours suggest that Ferrari refugee Carlos Sainz is considering a move to the Grove based team next year, replacing Logan Sargeant.

Former Williams driver Ralf Schumacher told formel1.de: "I strongly advise him against it.

"Currently that team is at a dead end."

However, Williams’ boss since 2023 - former Mercedes strategist James Vowles - doesn’t deny that the team is currently in a long rebuilding process.

"There is not a single part of this company that I can be satisfied with," he admits, according to the Dutch magazine Formule 1.

"We are nowhere near the level of a title-worthy team. That may be a harsh statement, but unfortunately it is the truth. There is still so much to be done and so much to change before we are on the right course."

Albon, 28, admits that he considered leaving Williams at the end of his 2024 contract - but was ultimately convinced by Vowles about the long-term vision.

"I think James summed it up pretty well," he told the Total Motorsport website. "If you’re trying to plan long-term and make foundational changes within a team it’s going to take time so you can’t truthfully expect short-term solutions at the same time.

"I think when James joined there were more short-term things, but now realistically it’s going to be longer-term. That’s also reflected in my contract," Albon added, referring to his recently-signed new multi-year deal.

He continued: "I know that this year is not going to be easy for us, I know next year is going to be a step better but it’s not going to be the silver bullet and then when the regulation changes, that’s really when you get the fruits of your hard work."

Albon also says Williams has one particular reliable weapon up its sleeve - especially for the looming 2026 regulations revolution.

"I think Mercedes, time and time again, when it comes to these regulation changes, they seem to be one step ahead of their rivals - not to say I don’t think other teams will do a good job," he said.

"But I think it’s at least a safe bet."