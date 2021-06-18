London mayor in talks with Formula 1
"We’re speaking to F1 and they’re really receptive"
The mayor of London has admitted he is interested in welcoming Formula 1 to the British capital.
In May, Toto Wolff said: "Racing in London would top everything and I hope that the mayor of London and (prime minister) Mr Johnson read this and we get that going."
According to a new report in London’s Evening Standard newspaper, some argue that London has lost its earlier status as a sporting capital of the world.
Mayor Sadiq Khan admits he "can’t be complacent" in that area.
"We’re speaking to Formula 1 and they’re really receptive," he revealed.
"The reality is that the reigning champion of the world is a Brit. Lewis Hamilton is a credit to our nation and the sport, and it would be great to have a grand prix in the capital city - to have Silverstone and London on the calendar.
"I think next year would be too soon but I’ve been really impressed with those at Formula 1 and I’m keen to bring it as soon as possible," Khan added.
