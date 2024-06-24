Logan Sargeant linked with Indycar move for 2025

By GMM 24 June 2024 - 14:18





Logan Sargeant looks set to be the next Formula 1 driver to make the shift to America’s top open wheeler series, Indycar.

The entire F1 paddock is now basically unanimous that the struggling 23-year-old Floridian will almost certainly be replaced by someone like Carlos Sainz, Valtteri Bottas or even rookie Kimi Antonelli for 2025.

And now, motor racing writer and author Jeroen Demmendaal said he has heard in Indycar circles that Sargeant will "most likely" end up in the US-based series next year.

"A formal announcement should come in July, before the summer break," he speculated.

Sargeant would join other ex-F1 stars including Marcus Ericsson, Alexander Rossi, Romain Grosjean, Takuma Sato and other well-known names on the Indycar scene.

He had a particularly difficult weekend in Barcelona, despite having declared that he has finally been given a car with the full Alex Albon-upgrade specification.

"Unfortunately, the cars weren’t the same spec in the end," Sargeant revealed on Sunday. "The floors that we brought are underperforming which is a shame.

"It’s not great for me or the team and none of us want to be in this position," he added. "We’ll keep fighting no matter the situation."