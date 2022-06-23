Locals opposed to proposed F1 race in Nice

By GMM 23 June 2022 - 09:13





Proposed plans to take Formula 1 to Nice, France, are hitting an early roadblock.

When he heard about reports that the current French GP at Paul Ricard, or possibly even the iconic Monaco GP, could relocate to Nice, French driver Esteban Ocon admitted he was a supporter.

"It’s a pity if we lose Paul Ricard, but if we can find a solution that allows us to have the French GP in Nice together with Monaco, then it’s not so bad," said the Alpine driver.

According to French broadcaster BMFTV, however, a large group of locals are much less happy.

An opposition group commissioned a petition five days ago and there are already over 1000 signatories who bemoan the "waste of public money" and an "ecological aberration" that would be a "brake on living standards in the city".

Representing the opposition group, David Nakache says he is "shocked" by the financial details of the proposed deal.

"Two years ago, the Metropolis voted for a subsidy of the grand prix in Le Castellet. Now, at the end of the three years, they are looking for a new destination and, as luck would have it, the city of Nice would welcome it," he said.

"In terms of the management of public funds, it is shocking."