Local opposition to F1’s Miami GP plan grows

Liberty Media has struck more speed bumps as it tries to set up a grand prix in Miami.

After the earlier failed efforts for a downtown street race, Formula 1 has now reached another agreement in principle for a race to take place mainly on the grounds of the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

But at a council meeting last week, a resolution opposing the race was passed unanimously. F1 even admitted that "a neighbourhood group is trying to block" the race.

F1 sporting director Ross Brawn said: "We hope the Miami fans and the Miami people get behind it because it would be a fantastic event for the area."

But now, another hurdle for the Miami GP has emerged.

The WPLG Local 10 broadcaster says the Miami-Dade commission has this week voted to make it easier for that neighbourhood group to block the race.

The vote means road closures for the street circuit portion of the Hard Rock Stadium layout are prohibited, and the race can only now be approved after a public hearing process.

Supporting the move is Miami Gardens commissioner Barbara Jordan. The mayor has also voiced his opposition to the race.

"This ordinance is not meant to harm any other municipality who wants to sponsor this event," Jordan told the hearing. "We’d gladly give it to you. Gladly."