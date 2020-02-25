Life ’easier’ at Alfa Romeo - Kubica

Robert Kubica says he does not want to compare last year’s Williams with the 2020 Alfa Romeo.

The Pole struggled badly with Williams last year, and last week got his new reserve role with Alfa Romeo up and running in Barcelona.

"I don’t want to compare," Kubica said at a sponsor event in Warsaw.

"Unfortunately, a lot of bad things were said about Williams last season but a lot of people do a great job there. Formula 1 is constantly changing, so I need to concentrate on where I am now," he added.

However, Kubica admitted that life is not as hectic at Alfa Romeo.

"Everything is certainly easier than 12 months ago, but that would not be difficult," he smiled.

However, Alfa Romeo may be buried towards the tail-end of a closely packed midfield in 2020.

Kubica plays down that analysis.

"In 2008 (at BMW Sauber) I remember we were the weakest team at the tests but we started from the first row in Australia," he said.

Alfa Romeo racer Antonio Giovinazzi, also in Poland with Kubica, said of the 2020 car: "My first impression is that it is easier to drive.

"But it is very early. Only in Melbourne will we see where we are."