Liberty not involved in Perez future decision - Marko

Dr Helmut Marko has hit back at reports suggesting Formula 1 owner Liberty Media intervened in the immediate future of Sergio Perez.

Red Bull held a meeting at Milton-Keynes on the day after the Belgian GP, and most insiders were almost certain that Perez would be ousted for poor performance.

However, the brand ultimately decided to keep the struggling 34-year-old next to Max Verstappen at least until the end of the season - with rumours suggesting that Liberty, urged on by Perez’s backer Carlos Slim, pleaded for Perez to be retained so as not to disturb attendance at the Mexican GP.

"Reports that his continued commitment is due to Liberty Media’s desire for him to race in Mexico are not true," Marko told Speed Week.

"They certainly want him to race in his home race, but our choice of driver is not based on Liberty Media’s intentions."

Red Bull’s F1 consultant Marko thinks upcoming grands prix should suit Perez, and insisted: "He doesn’t need to get faster, just more consistent.

"And given the alternatives, he is still our best solution."

In the same recent Milton-Keynes meeting, Red Bull also decided to keep Daniel Ricciardo at the junior team RB for now - a blow to hopeful rookie Liam Lawson.

"We will announce what happens next with Liam Lawson in September," Marko revealed. "Even though the competition would like to use him on loan, he is not available for that."