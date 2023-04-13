Lewis Hamilton could ’fix’ Ferrari - Berger
F1 legend Gerhard Berger thinks Lewis Hamilton’s Formula 1 future is up in the air.
Publicly, Mercedes boss Toto Wolff and seven time world champion Hamilton, 38, are declaring their intention to ink a new contract beyond 2023.
But Berger thinks it’s possible that Hamilton will actually make an audacious move to Ferrari.
"Every racing driver wants to drive for Ferrari at least once," the former Ferrari driver told Kronen Zeitung newspaper. "And almost all the good ones have been there.
"Ayrton Senna didn’t go because he knew he couldn’t win there. It may be that Lewis thinks that too.
"But if he can’t get a competitive car at Mercedes, and he doesn’t see a place at Red Bull, it could be that he thinks ’I don’t want to stop just yet so I’ll give Ferrari a try. Maybe I can fix it’," Berger, 63, added.
However, Hamilton makes a habit of routinely saying that he can never imagine leaving Mercedes.
"But that means nothing in Formula 1," Berger laughs. "No one reveals their cards there."
