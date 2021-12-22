Barhein GP || March 20 || 17h30 (Local time)

Letter shows Audi likely to enter F1

"If the plans are approved, Audi will be there"

Search

By GMM

22 December 2021 - 09:23
Letter shows Audi likely to enter (...)

Audi is edging ever closer to announcing that the Volkswagen-owned German luxury carmaker will enter Formula 1 in 2026.

The FIA announced last week that the engine regulations by then will include 100 percent sustainable fuel, greater emphasis on electrical power, a budget cap, and the scrapping of MGU-H technology.

In addition, the governing body’s World Motor Sport Council declared that engine supplier "newcomers" will be empowered to "join the sport at a competitive level".

It appears to all be enough to satisfy Audi’s requirements for a F1 foray.

Indeed, Sport1 reports that a letter by top Audi officials Markus Duesmann and Oliver Hoffman to the FIA president and F1 CEO indicates that the carmaker sees the 2026 rules outline as a fair compromise.

"If the plans are approved, Audi will be there," predicted German correspondent Bianca Garloff.

keyboard_arrow_left

Ferrari set to extend Sainz deal until 2024

Domenicali ’sure’ Hamilton will return in 2022

keyboard_arrow_right

Audi - Porsche - VW

More on Audi - Porsche - VW

Formula 1 news

More Formula 1 news

Pics

More pics

Videos

More videos
expand_less