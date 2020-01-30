Leclerc will win title ’soon’ - (...)

Former Ferrari driver Jean Alesi thinks Charles Leclerc will win the world championship "soon".

In 2019, during his first season in red, 22-year-old Leclerc got the upper hand over Sebastian Vettel, including confirmation that he is staying for the next five seasons.

Speed Week even reports that Leclerc, but not quadruple world champion Vettel who is out of contract this year, has been invited to test Pirelli’s 18-inch tyres for 2021 in February at Jerez.

Alesi, who drove for Ferrari in the 90s, calls the young Monegasque "a phenomenon".

"He will certainly be world champion soon," the Frenchman, whose son Giuliano is in the Ferrari driver academy, told Rai Radio 2.

With his son racing in Formula 2, 55-year-old Alesi is a regular at grands prix these days. He insists he remains a fan of the category.

"It is not true that it is more boring - it is us who look at it differently," he said.

"We are all a little more spoiled. The drivers are prepared and trained, the cars are fast and powerful. Formula 1 always has great battles - I still like it," Alesi added.