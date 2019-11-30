Leclerc will aim for 2020 title - Binotto

Mattia Binotto says he is still fully supportive of Ferrari’s current driver lineup, even after their clash in Brazil.

That is despite the fact that many in the paddock think the momentum at Ferrari is clearly shifting for the future towards Charles Leclerc.

"For his first season with Ferrari, under a lot of pressure for a boy so young, he has proven to be mature, fast and making not many mistakes," team boss Binotto told Sky Italia.

"I think in the race he has to improve in deciding the pace and the wear of the tyres, as Sebastian in this area is still ahead of him," he added.

"Seb has made a few mistakes too, but I think he was stimulated by Charles. It was not an easy beginning for Sebastian but then his confidence improved with the development of the car.

"He is ahead of Charles in qualifying and faster in the race," Binotto said.

Binotto admitted that he, too, has had an "important year to learn", after taking over from Maurizio Arrivabene as team boss.

As for the apparently difficult dynamics between Vettel and Leclerc, Binotto said: "In 2020 we will have to take into account that Charles will aim to win the world championship.

"But Seb can still teach him something. They must not see their teammate as their first opponents.

"But it’s good that it (the crash) happened this year, as it has allowed us all to look everyone in the eye, talk about it and be sure it doesn’t happen anymore," the Italian added.

"I think that I am the luckiest team principal to have the drivers that we have."