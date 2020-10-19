Leclerc warns that Ferrari’s recovery will take time

A respected Italian journalist has backtracked after claiming that top members of Ferrari’s management team are at war.

Alberto Sabbatini, editor in chief at Autosprint, had reported rumours of "friction" between team boss Mattia Binotto and designer Simone Resta.

But he now tells f1sport.it: "Resta has no quarrel with Binotto. This has been misunderstood.

"If there was any tension between them, do you think Binotto would trust Resta with such a strategically important task as finalisation of the car?"

Resta said a few days ago that Ferrari has decided to spend its limited development "tokens" for 2021 to redesign the rear of the uncompetitive current car.

Charles Leclerc warns that the Maranello team’s recovery will take time.

"There will be no quick recovery for Ferrari," the team’s top driver told the Die Welt and La Repubblica newspapers.

Leclerc said part of his role is to help "keep this difficult phase as short as possible".

"But in terms of performance, it will be difficult to do miracles with this car for 2021," he warned.