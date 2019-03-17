Leclerc wants first win ’soon’

Charles Leclerc is showing no sign of being willing to fall in line as Sebastian Vettel’s ’number 2’.

It is believed Vettel and now departed team boss Maurizio Arrivabene fell out last year after the German surmised that he was not getting enough support.

The new boss at Ferrari is Mattia Binotto, and amid speculation newcomer Leclerc may mount a serious challenge this year, Binotto said it will be Vettel with "priority".

However, Sky Deutschland quotes Leclerc as saying: "I’m going to accelerate. I really want to win my first race soon.

"I think if Mattia has the problem of dealing with two fast drivers, that would be a good sign for me."

Reigning world champion Lewis Hamilton also expects Leclerc to be fast in 2019, saying: "He will surprise many people, even within his own team."

But 21-year-old Leclerc also doesn’t sound like he wants a war with Vettel.

"We work very well together," he said. "Seb is a really nice guy, it’s not difficult to get along with him, which is good."