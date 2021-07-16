16 July 2021
Leclerc slams Red Bull reports as ’gossip’
"I think someone just got bored and decided to come up with something"
Charles Leclerc has rubbished "gossip" suggesting his management has been in touch with Red Bull.
The reports said the 23-year-old, who is widely regarded as Ferrari’s number 1 driver, is disappointed with the Maranello marque’s progress and exploring his options for the future.
"It’s just rumours - gossip," Leclerc is quoted by Italy 24 News.
"I think someone just got bored and decided to come up with something. I believe in the people I work with, I believe in Ferrari - in our project.
"Next season we will all start from scratch with new regulations, and I will enter this era behind the wheel of a Ferrari," insisted the Monegasque, who is under contract until 2024.
