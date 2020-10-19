Leclerc’s brother not rushing on road to F1
Charles Leclerc’s brother says he is not yet dreaming about racing in Formula 1.
Three years younger than his brother Charles, who races for Ferrari, 20-year-old Arthur Leclerc is currently a frontrunner in the Formula Regional European F3 championship.
"I’ve always wanted to be a driver," Leclerc told Corriere della Sera.
"I once promised my father that I would return to racing, and my uncle helped me to find sponsors," Arthur, whose father died in 2017, said.
"Now my dream of getting to Formula 1 has become closer, but first I am thinking only of winning this championship so that I am not distracted."
When asked if his older brother gives him advice, Arthur answered: "It is difficult for Charles to do that because he has never raced in this category and he doesn’t have much free time.
"My brother helps me, but I have to do it for myself."
Finally, when asked if Formula 1 might soon have another pair of brothers on the grid, Arthur insisted: "Let’s not rush."
